Video: McKennie doubles Juventus lead over Bologna

Weston McKennie has doubled Juventus’ lead over Bologna with his headed effort.

Juan Cuadrado floated his corner into the box, and the American midfielder made no mistake to power his effort home.

I must say I enjoyed his wizard-themed celebration as he appeared to wave his want at the camera, as he celebrated his fourth goal of the season.

Weston McKennie heads in a second for Juve! 🔥 The American youngster is becoming a regular scorer for the Bianconeri ⚫⚪ pic.twitter.com/gYNjkDhOJP — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) January 24, 2021

Has Weston emerged as a key player for our side? Does he bring much more than we initially expected?

Patrick