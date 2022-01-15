Video: Mckennie doubles Juve’s lead late on with near-identical goal from midweek

Weston McKennie scored the opening goal in midweek against Inter Milan in the Supercoppa, and has just scored a near-identical one in the Juventus-Udinese clash.

The American has been enjoying regular playing time of late, working his way into the manager’s first team plans, and the decision has been paying off.

The game did get a little shaky for our side at stages during the match thus far, but 10 around 10 minutes to play with the two-goal lead, you would have to assume that this game is now dead and buried.

Does McKennie deserve to be starting every game for Juve?

Patrick