Video: McKennie heads Juventus into the lead in Supercoppa thriller

Juventus have taken the early lead against Inter Milan in what has been an exciting Supercoppa Italiana thus far.

The Nerazzurri will be frustrated at having failed to make their early dominance pay, but after a spell in our own favour, we did exactly what they had failed to.

Alvaro Morata’s ball from the left found the American alone in front of goal to head us in front, and we now have control of the game.

WESTON. MCKENNIE. HEADER. 💥 JUVENTUS STRIKE FIRST IN THE #SUPERCOPPAFRECCIAROSSA 👏 pic.twitter.com/UYb7pM6MRR — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 12, 2022

¡Goool de Weston McKennie! Se envenenó el centro de Morata y el estadounidense fue el más listo de la clase 🙌 ¡Se adelanta la Juve! ¡Disfruta de la #Supercoppa de Italia en #DAZN! 🏆 🇮🇹 #InterJuve pic.twitter.com/2LqDGCgL2g — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) January 12, 2022



This has all the makings of a true spectacle thus far, with both sides going for it, and I can’t wait to see what more this match has in store for us.

Patrick