Video: McKennie levels the Turin derby as we go in search of a winner

December 5, 2020 - 6:43 pm

Weston McKennie has scored his first Juventus goal as he levels the scores at 1-1 between Juventus and Torino.

The Old Lady have struggled to to cause their rivals defence too much trouble this match, although we have had an increased number of chances in the second half.

You could argue that we should already have been at 1-1 bar for a long VAR decision to disallow Juan Cuadrado’s effort from outside the box.

But McKennie has put us back in the game with 15 minutes left to play, and we are now throwing everything forward in search of a goal.

