Video: McKennie makes it three as Crotone unable to contain Juventus

Weston McKennie has bagged his fifth goal of the season for Juventus, putting his side 3-0 up over Crotone on the night.

The Old Lady started the match slowly, but their dominance has really shown after the initial half an hour, and there is only one direction the play is headed in now.

The American’s goal came as he latched onto the loose ball following the corner, and he blasts the bouncing ball beyond his rivals into the net.

Weston McKennie extends Juventus' lead over Crotone. pic.twitter.com/qWgWLktwiP — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) February 22, 2021





Pictures courtesy of Dazn & Bein Sports

How many more will Juventus get before the final whistle?

Patrick