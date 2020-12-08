Video: McKennie makes it two as Juventus close on victory

Juventus have given themselves a great chance of of stealing top spot from Barcelona tonight thanks to two early goals.

The Old Lady needed to win by more than one goal, whilst scoring 3+ goals in the process, and are well on their way to achieving their goal.

Weston McKennie is the man to claim our second goal, shortly after our superstar Cristiano Ronaldo fired us into the lead from the penalty spot.

WESTON MCKENNIE! The goal, the celebration 😍 pic.twitter.com/ycOTpt8Ym0 — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) December 8, 2020

I felt confident of a victory today, but we are currently on course for much more, as our side show their true colours after some rocky weeks.

Patrick