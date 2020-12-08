Champions & Europa League, Videos

Video: McKennie makes it two as Juventus close on victory

December 8, 2020 - 8:33 pm

Juventus have given themselves a great chance of of stealing top spot from Barcelona tonight thanks to two early goals.

The Old Lady needed to win by more than one goal, whilst scoring 3+ goals in the process, and are well on their way to achieving their goal.

Weston McKennie is the man to claim our second goal, shortly after our superstar Cristiano Ronaldo fired us into the lead from the penalty spot.

I felt confident of a victory today, but we are currently on course for much more, as our side show their true colours after some rocky weeks.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo makes no mistake by scoring from the spot

December 8, 2020

Image: Confirmed Juventus team for Barcelona battle

December 8, 2020
pogba

Pogba to Juventus will not be smooth because French outfit wants him too

December 8, 2020

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.