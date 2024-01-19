Ahead of Thursday’s training session, Juventus players were asked to name their most disorganized teammate. The club’s official X account revealed the answers.

Weston McKennie and Moise Kean dominated the polls, but it was the Italian who “prevailed” by eight votes to six.

For his part, the American was surprised to see his name mentioned recurringly, wondering how some of his teammates picked him over Kean whose locker is in complete disarray.

Daniele Rugani and Federico Gatti also received mentions, but it wasn’t enough to challenge the runaway duo.