Video: McKennie puts Juventus clear as AC Milan unbeaten record in doubt

Ac Milan have been unbeaten in Serie A so far this season, but look set to lose that tonight as Juventus move 3-1 ahead.

Weston McKennie has put the Old Lady two goals clear after Federico Chiesa’s brace of goals put us ahead twice.

Thanks to Inter Milan’s loss earlier also, we will now sit just seven points from the lead, albeit whilst having played once less than our rivals, and will be very much back in the title race.

Weston McKennie with a massive goal for Juve pic.twitter.com/sUmzDAes6B — MLS Buzz (@MLS_Buzz) January 6, 2021

With less than 15 minutes remaining, surely AC wont muster up a late resurgence?

