Serie A, Videos

Video: McKennie puts Juventus clear as AC Milan unbeaten record in doubt

January 6, 2021 - 9:25 pm

Ac Milan have been unbeaten in Serie A so far this season, but look set to lose that tonight as Juventus move 3-1 ahead.

Weston McKennie has put the Old Lady two goals clear after Federico Chiesa’s brace of goals put us ahead twice.

Thanks to Inter Milan’s loss earlier also, we will now sit just seven points from the lead, albeit whilst having played once less than our rivals, and will be very much back in the title race.

With less than 15 minutes remaining, surely AC wont muster up a late resurgence?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Video: Federico Chiesa raises to the occasion to put Juve ahead again

January 6, 2021

Video: AC Milan equaliser disgracefully allowed by officials

January 6, 2021

Watch: As Federico Chiesa smashed the post moments before the opener

January 6, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.