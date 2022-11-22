Video – McKennie recalls his childhood and pays tribute to his parents

After starting his career as a young and aspiring child in Texas, Weston McKennie has made it to the big stage.

The 24-year-old currently plays for one of the biggest clubs in the world and is leading the charge for the USMNT in the 2022 World Cup.

In a video posted by the official Juventus Twitter account, the American remembers his childhood and pays tribute for his parents who supported his ambitions and helped him achieve his objectives.