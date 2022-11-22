Weston McKennie
Club News

Video – McKennie recalls his childhood and pays tribute to his parents

November 22, 2022 - 10:30 am

After starting his career as a young and aspiring child in Texas, Weston McKennie has made it to the big stage.

The 24-year-old currently plays for one of the biggest clubs in the world and is leading the charge for the USMNT in the 2022 World Cup.

In a video posted by the official Juventus Twitter account, the American remembers his childhood and pays tribute for his parents who supported his ambitions and helped him achieve his objectives.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Paredes Di Maria

Official lineup: Juventus duo start for Argentina against KSA

November 22, 2022
ranocchia

Torino reportedly interested in young Juventus loanee

November 22, 2022
McKennie USA

Weston McKennie’s World Cup outing divides pundit; Slight injury concern

November 22, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.