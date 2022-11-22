Video – McKennie recalls his childhood and pays tribute to his parents

After starting his career as a young and aspiring child in Texas, Weston McKennie has made it to the big stage.
The 24-year-old currently plays for one of the biggest clubs in the world and is leading the charge for the USMNT in the 2022 World Cup.
In a video posted by the official Juventus Twitter account, the American remembers his childhood and pays tribute for his parents who supported his ambitions and helped him achieve his objectives.
Show ‘em how it’s done, @WMckennie! 🌎 🏆@adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/Ap7Aws8uTK
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) November 21, 2022
