Video – McKennie speaks on Black history month

February 18, 2021 - 3:30 pm

Every February, the United States of America celebrates Black history month.

Throughout the month, the US citizens are encouraged to learn more about the history of African-Americans.

For the first time in the club’s history, Juventus possess an American player within their ranks.

Therefore, Weston McKennie spoke about the importance of Black history month in a video which was posted by the US consulate in Milan, and retweeted by Juve’s official twitter account.

“If we all make an effort, we can all make a difference” concluded the young midfielder.

