Video – McKennie speaks on Black history month

Every February, the United States of America celebrates Black history month.

Throughout the month, the US citizens are encouraged to learn more about the history of African-Americans.

For the first time in the club’s history, Juventus possess an American player within their ranks.

Therefore, Weston McKennie spoke about the importance of Black history month in a video which was posted by the US consulate in Milan, and retweeted by Juve’s official twitter account.

“If we all make an effort, we can all make a difference” concluded the young midfielder.