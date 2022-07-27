Video – McKennie vs Vlahovic vs Allegri: Who wins the crossbar challenge?

Following the conclusion of a training session, a three-way crossbar challenge took place between an unusual trio.

Max Allegri and Dusan Vlahovic competed against one another and it surely wasn’t for the first time. But one this occasion, they were joined by Weston McKennie who acted as a third party.

To add more intrigue to the challenge, the three men opted to compete barefooted.

Unsurprisingly, the Serbian bomber smoked the competition, leaving the American and his manager to fight for second place.