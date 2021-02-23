mckennie
Video – McKennie writes history with his fourth Serie A goal

February 23, 2021 - 9:00 pm

After a Cristiano Ronaldo brace, Weston McKennie decided to put his name on the scoresheet by scoring Juve’s third against Crotone.

Although this goal didn’t change much in the outcome of the match, it was nonetheless a historical goal.

The Texan became the Bianconeri’s first ever American player when signing for the club in the summer.

Few months later, McKennie has already become the first US citizen to score more than three goals in Serie A.

The former Schalke man broke Michael Bradley’s record by hitting his fourth strike in the league.

NBC’s Roger Bennett celebrated the occasion by tweeting a video containing the midfielder’s latest goal.

