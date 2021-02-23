Video – McKennie writes history with his fourth Serie A goal

After a Cristiano Ronaldo brace, Weston McKennie decided to put his name on the scoresheet by scoring Juve’s third against Crotone.
Although this goal didn’t change much in the outcome of the match, it was nonetheless a historical goal.
The Texan became the Bianconeri’s first ever American player when signing for the club in the summer.
Few months later, McKennie has already become the first US citizen to score more than three goals in Serie A.
The former Schalke man broke Michael Bradley’s record by hitting his fourth strike in the league.
NBC’s Roger Bennett celebrated the occasion by tweeting a video containing the midfielder’s latest goal.
Weston McKennie scores 4th goal of season for Juventus, most by an American in Italian Serie A in our nation’s history. Goals are just means to an end for the young Texan: so he can unleash another Harry Potter celebration on the world 🇺🇸🇮🇹🪄pic.twitter.com/yVn8DWRcUE
— roger bennett (@rogbennett) February 22, 2021
