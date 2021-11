On Friday night, the United States hosted Mexico in Cincinnati for a significant World Cup qualifier.

The USMNT started their qualification on the wrong foot, but have managed to recover and now find themselves sitting on top of the CONCACAF group following a 2-0 over their rivals.

Cristian Pulisic opened the scoring with a header, but Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie stamped his mark on the victory, making no mistake after finding himself 1-on-1 with the goalkeeper.