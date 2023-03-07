Video – Meet the taxi driver who turned his cab into a Juventus musuem

The official Serie A YouTube channel told the story of a truly unique Juventus supporter. Tommaso Agosta is a taxi driver who turned his FIAT into a Juventus museum. The proud Bianconeri fanatic has around 160 autographs all over his cab from the club’s players, coaches and presidents.

But that’s not all, as Agosta also has a little J-Museum in his garage, containing a plethora of jerseys. He also possesses boots worn by some of the biggest legends in the game, from Giampiero Boniperti to Cristiano Ronaldo.