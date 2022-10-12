Video – Michallik argues that keeping Allegri is more costly for Juventus

Following Juve’s latest woeful defeat wcourtesy of Maccabi Haifa, Max Allegri’s future has been at the very centre of the discussion, with fans and observers alike baffled by the club’s decision to repeatedly back the manager.

For his part, former USMNT star Janusz Michallik understands the club’s reasoning behind maintaining Allegri who is running on a hefty long-term contract, but at the same time, he argues that keeping him in charge will more costly, as the team could miss out on European qualification next season unless its form vastly improves.