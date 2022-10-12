allegri
Video – Michallik argues that keeping Allegri is more costly for Juventus

October 12, 2022 - 8:00 pm

Following Juve’s latest woeful defeat wcourtesy of Maccabi Haifa, Max Allegri’s future has been at the very centre of the discussion, with fans and observers alike baffled by the club’s decision to repeatedly back the manager.

For his part, former USMNT star Janusz Michallik understands the club’s reasoning behind maintaining Allegri who is running on a hefty long-term contract, but at the same time, he argues that keeping him in charge will more costly, as the team could miss out on European qualification next season unless its form vastly improves.

1 Comment

    Reply Joeke October 12, 2022 at 9:05 pm

    Can we please fire asshole Allegri ???
    I’m getting so tired and frustrated of watching this team play…
    He’s walking around like a headless chicken and doesn’t have a clue at all what to do in the matches.

