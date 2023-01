This winter, Weston McKennie could leave Turin if Juventus were to receive a decent bid. Obviously, most pundits would expect such lucrative offer to come from the Premier League, where money is hardly an issue.

For his part, former USMNT star Janusz Michallik believes that the 24-year-old would perfectly fit within Newcastle United’s system.

On the other hand, the ESPN pundit is less certain when it comes to Aston Villa who adopt a 4-4-2 formation with Unai Emery in charge.