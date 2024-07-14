The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing the highlights from Saturday’s training session at Continassa.

Thiago Motta rounded up his first week at the club with another intense session that included some passing drills and a mini-match between the ranks.

As the footage revealed, the goalkeepers are being instructed to participate in the build-up at the back.

But aside from his passing, Michele Di Gregorio also stole the show with a host of impressive saves to deny his teammates.

The former Monza man was named Best Goalkeeper in Serie A last season, and the early signs suggest he’ll be a great coup for the Old Lady.