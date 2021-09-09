Video – Milan fan explains why Juventus won’t miss Ronaldo

While Juventus fans might be feeling a little down following Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit and the terrible start of the season, they were consoled by an expected source.

Antonio from Italian Football TV is an avid Milan supporter, and yet he had an encouraging message for Bianconeri fans, telling them that Ronaldo won’t be missed thanks to the presence of Moise Kean, Paulo Dybala and Federico Chiesa… But not Bernardeschi!

The Rossoneri fan was of course enjoying Italy’s hammering of Lithuania, and even attempted to replicate Kean’s dribbling moves much to the delight of his co-workers.