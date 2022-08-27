milik
Video – Milik gives first interview as Juventus player; explains the choice behind number 14

August 27, 2022 - 11:59 pm

After signing his contract with Juventus on Thursday, Arkadiusz Milik gave his first interview while donning the famous black and white stripes.

The Pole said he’s happy with his return to Italian football following his experience in Marseille, as he’s joining one of the biggest clubs in the world.

When asked about the reason behind his squad number choice, the striker simply said that other options are already occupied (mostly referring to the number 9 currently worn by Dusan Vlahovic), while adding that his admiration for Thierry Henry prompted the number 14 choice.

