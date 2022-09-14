Video – Milik puts Juventus one up in less than four minutes against Benfica

Arkadiusz Milik took less than four minutes to give Juventus a one goal lead over Benfica this evening at the Allianz Stadium.

It was a beautiful header from the Polish striker and he is fast proving what a brilliant signing he was.

Juve has got the lead now, let’s hope that they can keep hold of it and add to the scoreline as the match goes on. Three points are essential here and Milik has given us the best possible start.