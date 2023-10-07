Arkadiusz Milik has once again got himself onto the scoresheet with a wonderful header against Torino at the Allianz Stadium.

Milik rose higher than any other player and connected with a beautiful header beating the flapping Torino keeper with ease.

Juventus are now two up and as long as they stay solid at the back they should be collecting all three points, in fact, there is no reason why they cannot find more goals before the final whistle is blown.