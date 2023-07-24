Aside from the prestigious friendlies, the Juventus US tour will feature some promotional activities and fun challenges.

The club’s official YouTube uploaded a video containing an NFL Accuracy challenge contested between three Juventus players.

The contenders were Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik, American midfielder Weston McKennie and Turkish teenage sensation Kenan Yildiz.

As one would expect, McKennie had the upper hand in American football, hitting the target on one of his four attempts, while coming close on other occasions.

As for his teammates, they should just stick to soccer.