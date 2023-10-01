In an interview with the official Serie A YouTube channel, Fabio Miretti discussed several topics, including rising through the ranks at Juventus.

The 20-year-old explains how a player feels a great sense of responsibility at the club from a tender age. As a midfielder, he reveals that he naturally grew up idolizing Claudio Marchisio.

Miretti also discussed his rapport with his coach Max Allegri, considering the latter as a mentor while revealing a light-hearted story involving him and the manager