Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale appeared as a guest on the Italian Football Podcast to provide an interesting roundup of all Juventus transfer news.

Co-hosts Nima Tavallaey Roodsari and Carlo Garganese probed the Mercato expert over every playing department in Thiago Motta’s squad.

Di Natale confirmed that Mattia De Sciglio will certainly leave the club, while Daniele Rugani could leave in the face of an interesting offer.

Moreover, the journalist revealed the asking price for Weston McKennie, Arthur Melo and Filip Kostic while identifying the club’s primary transfer targets.

You can listen to the entire podcast in the video below.