Video: Moise Kean brace sends Italy onto convincing win over Lithuania

Italy thrashed Lithuania last night by a 5-0 scoreline, and it was Juventus’s Moise Kean who sent them on their way with the opening goal, before he added a second later on into the game.

The European Champions had struggled in their previous two matches, suffering with draws in both our last two World Cup qualifiers, but the win means that we remain strong in qualifying at the top of the group after six matches.

Full match highlights below, or you can scroll on to find the Kean’s goals below that.

The recently returned Juve forward scored the opening goal of the match with the below effort(pictures courtesy of France’s W9 Direct).

He then killed off the game with this volley to make it 4-0 inside the opening 30 minutes(pictures courtesy of France’s W9 Direct).

Will Kean prove to be a big player for Juventus this season also?

Patrick