Video: Moise Kean fires Juventus ahead against Spezia

Juventus have broken the deadlock midway through the opening half in Spezia thanks to Moise Kean.

The Italian forward returned to the club on loan from Everton this summer, and has just scored his first goal for the Old Lady since his return.

We started the match brightly, enjoying much of the possession, but with little clear-cut chances having been carved out, but we now find ourselves ahead.

Pictures courtesy of BeinSport

Will the goal settle us and allow us to build on our lead?

Patrick