Video: Moise Kean opens the scoring against Empoli in Serie A

Juventus have taken the lead again Empoli in today’s Serie A clash thanks to Moise Kean’s header.

The Old Lady haven’t had as much control as you would like thus far, but they finally broke the deadlock when Kean was found in the box with the cross to head home from close-range.

The Italian striker did have a chance really early in to put us ahead, only to have his effort deflected just wide under the goalkeeper, but he made no mistake the second time around.

Pictures courtesy of Dazn Italia

Can we make it a convincing win?

Patrick