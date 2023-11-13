Ahead of the club’s encounter against Cagliari, Juventus presented Moise Kean the MVP award for October.
Although the striker is yet to break his duck, he played a crucial part in the club’s win over Milan at San Siro, as his run resulted in Malick Thiaw’s dismissal.
The 23-year-old also had two brilliant goals controversially disallowed against Hellas Verona.
This run saw him occupy a starting spot in Max Allegri’s formation ahead of Dusan Vlahovic and Arek Milik.
For his solid displays in October, Moise Kean was voted ⚪⚫ @EASPORTSFC MVP of the Month! 💪🏆
Congrats, Moise! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Exx5SWIrZv
— JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) November 11, 2023
No Comments