Ahead of the club’s encounter against Cagliari, Juventus presented Moise Kean the MVP award for October.

Although the striker is yet to break his duck, he played a crucial part in the club’s win over Milan at San Siro, as his run resulted in Malick Thiaw’s dismissal.

The 23-year-old also had two brilliant goals controversially disallowed against Hellas Verona.

This run saw him occupy a starting spot in Max Allegri’s formation ahead of Dusan Vlahovic and Arek Milik.