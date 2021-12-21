Serie A, Videos

Video: Moise Kean’s fine finish gives Juventus the lead before the break

December 21, 2021 - 8:42 pm

Moise Kean’s goal to break the deadlock is the difference at half-time leaving Juventus 1-0 up over Cagliari at present.

The Italian forward has been bright thus far, and could easily have a hat-trick at this point, but he won’t be fretting about that after his instinctive finish late into the half.

Pictures courtesy of Movistar

Federico Bernadeschi may well have been taking a shot on, only for it to be deflected into the path of our striker, but it was a fine finish none-the-less.

Will the goal settle our side to close out the game with more goals in the second half?

