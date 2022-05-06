Video: Moment of magic from Paulo Dybala fires Juve into the lead

Juventus have taken the lead over Genoa minutes into the second-half thanks to Paulo Dybala’s strike.

The Old Lady were on top in the opening 45 minutes, but failed to convert their dominance into clear goal-scoring opportunities. It didn’t take long after the break for the deadlock to be broken however when Dybala took on this effort from outside the box.

Elite precision from Juventus' Paulo Dybala! 💫 pic.twitter.com/Is2scU370k — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 6, 2022

While our rivals had ended the half with a little positive energy, they will likely have had the knocking stuffed out of them by the goal, and will need to pick themselves up if they hope to get anything out of today’s game.

