Dybala
Serie A, Videos

Video: Moment of magic from Paulo Dybala fires Juve into the lead

May 6, 2022 - 9:19 pm

Juventus have taken the lead over Genoa minutes into the second-half thanks to Paulo Dybala’s strike.

The Old Lady were on top in the opening 45 minutes, but failed to convert their dominance into clear goal-scoring opportunities. It didn’t take long after the break for the deadlock to be broken however when Dybala took on this effort from outside the box.

Pictures courtesy of CBS Sports

While our rivals had ended the half with a little positive energy, they will likely have had the knocking stuffed out of them by the goal, and will need to pick themselves up if they hope to get anything out of today’s game.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

After a somewhat underwhelming but key win over Venezia, Juventus will take on Genoa to prepare for the Coppa Italia final.

Confirmed Juventus Team to take on Genoa in Friday night clash

May 6, 2022
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Serie A manager accepts that Juventus target is leaving

May 6, 2022
Enzo Fernandez

Juventus is battling AC Milan for 20m euro-rated Argentinian

May 6, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.