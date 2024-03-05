On Monday evening, Juventus U19 suffered a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Sassuolo U19 in the Primavera 1 league, but the match was marred by a late controversial episode.

While the Neroverdi were leading by two goals, one of their players went down while another cleared the ball out of play, allowing his teammate to receive treatment.

The Emilians were hoping to receive the ball back in a gesture of fair play, but Paolo Montero instructed the Juventus players to maintain possession, which resulted in a goal for the Bianconeri while their opponents were momentarily down to 10 men.

For his part, the former Juventus defender argued that the Sassuolo defender cleared the ball to avoid danger, which entitled his side to maintain it.

But despite Francesco Crapisto’s goal, the Bianconeri couldn’t avoid a defeat at home.

They currently sit 12th in the table with 31 points from 24 rounds.