Video: Morata amazes with wonder-goal to level for Juventus

April 25, 2021 - 3:14 pm

Alvaro Morata came off the bench at half-time, and has scored a wonderful goal within 45 seconds of play to put Juventus level with Fiorentina.

The Spaniard was overlooked in favour of Paulo Dybala in the starting line-up, but Andrea Pirlo opted to bring on both Dejan Kulusevski and Morata at the break, and it couldn’t have gone better.

We trailed by a Vlahovic penalty from the opening half, and probably deserved to be trailing on our performance in the opening 45 minutes, but we have started the new half with other ideas.



