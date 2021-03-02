Videos

Video: Morata breaks the deadlock after tough Spezia display

March 2, 2021 - 9:10 pm

Juventus have taken the lead over Spezia after an hour of action, with Alvaro Morata completing a neat attacking move.

Alex Sandro spotted the run of Federico Bernadeschi from his own half, played it long in behind the defence before the Italian played it central for Morata to beat the goalkeeper.

Spezia can feel a little hard done-by after equalling Juve for much of the game, but the star-power of the Old Lady was enough to persevere and get that all-important breakthrough.


Pictures courtesy of MaxSport

