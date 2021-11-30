Video: Morata doubles Juve’s lead moments after entering the field

Alvaro Morata came off the bench moments ago to fire Juventus into the 2-0 lead, leaving Salernitana with much to do to get a result here.

The Old Lady are very-much deserving of their lead, having been comfortably the better team throughout the matchup, although the home side had just been beginning to become a threat.

The first-half was one-sided, but it appears that Salernitana came out in the second half hoping to get back on terms, and that may well have cost them as it opened them up to concede a second.

Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

The second goal should allow us a little more freedom to attack and get the convincing win we should be getting here, and I would expect Dybala would like another to cap off his fine display.

Patrick