Video: Morata earns quickfire double as Juventus move two-clear

Juventus now have a two-goal cushion thanks to Alvaro Morata’s penalty, and Lazio will be cursing their luck.

The Biancocelest have played really well this evening, but the Old Lady wasn’t messing around.

Lazio took the early lead, before Rabiot blasted us level in the first-half. The game really came to life after the break however and thankfully it was Juve who took a firm grip on the result.

Alvaro Morata fired our side ahead after a fine breakaway by Federico Chiesa, and literally moments later the Spaniard had the opportunity to add another from the penalty spot.



Pictures courtesy of Eleven Sports

This looks like it could turn out to be the perfect confidence boost ahead of our clash with Porto come Tuesday night.

Patrick