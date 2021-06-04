Videos

Video: Morata fails to hit the target meaning Spain settle for draw

June 4, 2021 - 8:31 pm

Juventus forward Alvaro Morata had a tough night in front of goal, missing a number of chances, but this one was particularly painful.

The striker played the full 90 minutes up front for Spain as they took on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in a warm-up match for the European Championships, but it wasn’t his proudest performance.

While Morata carved out a number of chances, and his side dominated possession strongly, he just couldn’t find the back of the net, and this miss in injury time will have left a sour taste in his mouth.


Pictures courtesy of ESPN

With Juve yet to agree terms with Atletico Madrid over his possible stay beyond his current terms, could Allegri use the tournament to take a closer look at Alvaro before deciding on his future?

Patrick

Avatar

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Martinn June 4, 2021 at 9:41 pm

    Interesting and not the best timing. However ronaldo failed again and look at the creative midfield behind him? The backpass fc myth exposed yet again. Now they should push further for the Icardi swap!!

