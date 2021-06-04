Video: Morata fails to hit the target meaning Spain settle for draw

Juventus forward Alvaro Morata had a tough night in front of goal, missing a number of chances, but this one was particularly painful.

The striker played the full 90 minutes up front for Spain as they took on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in a warm-up match for the European Championships, but it wasn’t his proudest performance.

While Morata carved out a number of chances, and his side dominated possession strongly, he just couldn’t find the back of the net, and this miss in injury time will have left a sour taste in his mouth.



Pictures courtesy of ESPN

With Juve yet to agree terms with Atletico Madrid over his possible stay beyond his current terms, could Allegri use the tournament to take a closer look at Alvaro before deciding on his future?

Patrick