Ahead of tonight’s fixture, the official Juventus Twitter account recalled two memorable victories for the club in Empoli.

In November 2014, Andrea Pirlo broke the deadlock for the Bianconeri with one of his trademark freekicks. Alvaro Morata then sealed the win with a brilliant left-foot shot.

In October 2016, it was the Argentines who inflicted the damage in a 3-0 routing. Paulo Dybala scored a fabulous and unstoppable strike. His compatriot Gonzalo Higuain then delivered an enchanting personal brace.