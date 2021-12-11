Video – Morata puts Juventus one up away at Venezia

Alvaro Morata has put Juventus one up against Venezia this evening with a nicely taken goal.

Juve has been the more dominant side, however, Venezia has had their moments and it is not all one-way traffic but Juve have been patient and the breakthrough came courtesy of the Spanish hitman.

There is still a while to go yet but Juve does look fairly comfortable now that Morata has put them ahead.

Alvaro Morata op aangeven van Luca Pellegrini 🤝

