morata
Club News

Video – Morata receiving some praise at last

June 29, 2021 - 7:00 pm

What a difference a goal can make!

After receiving all type of criticism, insults and even threats, Alvaro Morata shushed the haters with a brilliant and decisive extra-time goal that sent Spain towards the quarter finals at Euro 2020.

Former Wales manager Chris Coleman was present at the ESPN studios, and said that the Juventus striker deserves applause for continuing to fight for his team, even if he only scores one goal every ten opportunities.

Spain will now take on Switzerland in the next round of the tournament.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

What’s next for Demiral following Euro 2020 disappointment?

June 29, 2021
Chiesa

Opinion: Chiesa dilemma – Certain starter or Super-sub?

June 29, 2021

“I learned a lot from them” – Kulusevski on playing with Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic

June 29, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.