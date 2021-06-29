Video – Morata receiving some praise at last

What a difference a goal can make!

After receiving all type of criticism, insults and even threats, Alvaro Morata shushed the haters with a brilliant and decisive extra-time goal that sent Spain towards the quarter finals at Euro 2020.

Former Wales manager Chris Coleman was present at the ESPN studios, and said that the Juventus striker deserves applause for continuing to fight for his team, even if he only scores one goal every ten opportunities.

Spain will now take on Switzerland in the next round of the tournament.