Club News

Video – Morata represents Juventus in anti-racism campaign

March 20, 2021 - 8:00 pm

Unfortunately, Serie A has witnessed several racism incidents in the past years.

However, Lega Serie A is still trying to raise some awareness concerning this issue.

On the Saturday, the Lega has released a video on its official twitter account with the following caption :

“Together as one team against any form of discrimination.”

The video is composed of representatives from all 20 Serie A clubs, calling for racism to be kept out of football.

Juventus were represented by their Spanish striker Alvaro Morata.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Juventus launch a new tactical formation: Here’s the 4×4

March 20, 2021
Juventus Benevento

Juventus V Benevento Match Preview and Scouting

March 20, 2021

The major difference in methods between Sarri and Pirlo revealed

March 20, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.