Video – Morata represents Juventus in anti-racism campaign

Unfortunately, Serie A has witnessed several racism incidents in the past years.
However, Lega Serie A is still trying to raise some awareness concerning this issue.
On the Saturday, the Lega has released a video on its official twitter account with the following caption :
“Together as one team against any form of discrimination.”
The video is composed of representatives from all 20 Serie A clubs, calling for racism to be kept out of football.
Juventus were represented by their Spanish striker Alvaro Morata.
Together as one team against any form of discrimination.#KeepRacismOut #WeAreCalcio #WeAreOneTeam@SerieA_EN pic.twitter.com/Z9w98woFdS
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) March 20, 2021
