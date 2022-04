Last weekend, Juventus fans were disappointed to see their club drop two points in a cagey affair against Bologna. Nevertheless, things could have been worse if it wasn’t for Alvaro Morata’s late exploits.

The Spaniard’s run prompted a foul which culminated in two red cards for the Rossoblu before providing an acrobatic assist for Dusan Vlahovic.

The official Serie A YouTube channel recognized the striker’s fabulous effort as the top assist from the 33rd round.