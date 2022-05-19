morata
Club News

Video – Morata’s cross lands on the Top 5 assists list of Serie A round 37

May 19, 2022 - 5:00 pm

Before scoring a fabulous goal himself, Alvaro Morata had already created Dusan Vlahovic’s opener against Lazio with a fine cross. The Spaniard put the Serbian through on goal with a sublime ball towards the far post.

The Juventus striker’s effort landed him a spot amongst the Top five assists from the Italian weekend. The official Serie A YouTube channel placed it in fourth position. Spezia’s Salvador Ferrer claimed the first spot with a pinpoint cross met by a wonderful volley from Daniele Verde.

