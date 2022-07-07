Video – Morata’s scissor kick recognized as the best assist in Serie A 2021/22

The official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded a video containing the best 30 assists from the 2021/22 campaign. Coincidentally, the montage begins and ends with Juventus stars.

Federico Bernardeschi’s smart through ball for Alvaro Morata scraped through by landing 30th on the list, while Paulo Dybala’s exquisite assist for Dusan Vlahovic’s debut earned the 10th spot.

However, it was Morata’s scissor kick who won the honor by taking the top spot. The Spaniard somehow managed to find the Serbian’s head with an acrobatic effort, allowing the Bianconeri to snatch a late draw against Bologna.