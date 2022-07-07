Morata
Club News

Video – Morata’s scissor kick recognized as the best assist in Serie A 2021/22

July 8, 2022 - 12:30 am

The official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded a video containing the best 30 assists from the 2021/22 campaign. Coincidentally, the montage begins and ends with Juventus stars.

Federico Bernardeschi’s smart through ball for Alvaro Morata scraped through by landing 30th on the list, while Paulo Dybala’s exquisite assist for Dusan Vlahovic’s debut earned the 10th spot.

However, it was Morata’s scissor kick who won the honor by taking the top spot. The Spaniard somehow managed to find the Serbian’s head with an acrobatic effort, allowing the Bianconeri to snatch a late draw against Bologna.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Bernardeschi

Departing Juventus winger to join fellow Italians in MLS

July 7, 2022
Milenkovic

Not only Koulibaly: Juventus discussed another Serie A defender with Ramadani

July 7, 2022
kostic

Napoli ready to launch onslaught on Juventus transfer target

July 7, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.