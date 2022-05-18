Video – Morata’s strike chosen amongst the Top 5 goals of Serie A weekend

The penultimate round of Serie A was filled with stunning goals from start to finish. In fact, Domenico Berardi and Federico Bonazzoli both scored from bicycle kicks.

Nonetheless, Alvaro Morata still managed to reserve himself a spot on the Top 5 list with his fabulous strike against Lazio. The Juventus striker warded off markers before finding a decent shooting angle and beating the goalkeeper with power and precision. His effort landed third on the list.

However, there could only be one winner this weekend, as Theo Hernandez’s extraordinary box-to-box run burned the competition.