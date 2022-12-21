Perin Szczesnny
Video – More World Cup players return to Juventus training

December 21, 2022 - 12:00 pm

On Tuesday, Juventus started another week of training as they continue to recharge the batteries ahead of the January restart.

While Max Allegri remains without several stars who took part in the World Cup’s advanced stages, some players have made their returns this week.

Poland internationals Arkadiusz Milik and Wojciech Szczesny have resumed their duties in Turin, and the same goes for USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie.

Tuesday’s training section included dribbling drills and a match between the ranks, with Federico Gatti looking particularly impressive.

