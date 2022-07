In a recent statement, Juventus manager Max Allegri said that Weston McKennie is probably the best American player in European football at the moment.

However, ESPN pundit Alejandro Moreno disagrees with the coach’s assessment, as he instead believes that Christian Pulisic is the ultimate best USMNT star on his day.

Moreno simply says that McKennie isn’t as talented as the Chelsea winger who can make the difference for the national team at the most delicate moments.