Video: Napoli could have levelled the final but Insigne puts his penalty wide

January 20, 2021 - 9:48 pm

Napoli had a golden opportunity to level the score in the Super Cup with Juventus this evening, but Lorenzo Insigne will be cursing himself after missing from the penalty spot.

The Italian does well to wrong foot Wojciech Szczesny, who moves to his left, but the forward puts his effort wide of the post.

Juve still hold onto their 1-0 lead thanks to Cristiano Ronald’s close-range goal, and will hopefully hold out until the final whistle.

https://twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/1352008600206639107

Will the Azzurri be able to stomach up another chance to get back into the match?

Patrick

