Video: Napoli take the early lead away at Juventus

Napoli striked first in Turin to take the lead over Juventus in the pair’s first fixture in 2022.

It has been an entertaining 25 minutes of play thus far, with both teams looking to attack and try and get on the front foot, but the Blues have managed to take the lead.

Dries Mertens was the man to break the deadlock early on, with Wojciech Szczesny getting the slightest touch on the ball to deny Matthijs De Ligt the clearance.

Pictures courtesy of Movistar

There is no need for alarm bells at this point, with our team having shown plenty in the opening exchanges to feel confident that we can get ourselves back into the tie, and there is plenty of time to make changes if need be.

Patrick