Video: Napoli take the lead thanks to VAR awarded penalty

February 13, 2021 - 5:45 pm

Napoli have taken the lead against Juventus thanks to Lorenzo Insigne’s penalty.

The Italian will feel relieved at having put his effort away, having failed to do so in January’s Supercoppa clash between the same two sides, but Insigne made no mistake in finding the top corner with today’s strike.

There is little argument about the awarding of the penalty, as you can see that Chiellini’s arm is clearly in an unnatural position, and strikes the face of the attacker, but you can question why he felt the need to make the foul in the first place.



Pictures courtesy of Premier Sports 1

Is there any issue with VAR’s decision? Will Juventus have the mental strength to turn this around?

Patrick

