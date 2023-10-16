On this day in 2004, Juventus earned a 2-1 victory over their visitors Messina at the Stadio Delle Alpi in Turin.

Marcelo Zalayeta broke the deadlock in the first half and Pavel Nedved doubled the lead after the break. The club’s official Twitter account picked the Czech star’s strike as the Goal of the Day.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic played a brilliant give-and-go with Mauro Camoranesi. The Swedish giant then dribbled past his marker and picked up Nedved inside the box who beat the keeper with a first-time shot.